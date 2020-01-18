A light on the path: Scars of the heart
Kids, especially boys, love to show off their scars from fights, from sports, from daredevil tricks. It gives them an opportunity to brag about how tough they are, which is important during the coming-of-age years. They usually fail to mention that they may have cried like a baby with the pain of the cut or puncture.
The stories usually get embellished a little beyond any conceivable reality, especially if it involves what happened to the other guy. Be that as it may, their scars serve to prove they have dared something great.
However, as we grow into adults, we tend to leave off the braggadocio and begin to take on a more realistic approach with the stories of our scars. Especially with men, the story becomes somewhat matter-of-fact.
•I got shot.
•I cut myself.
•I was in a car wreck.
Scars are a silent witness to past battles. They are a testimony to having survived something which — at the time they were incurred — looked like it was trying to destroy the person.
What about your scars?
What about the scars no one can see? Not the scars on your back, but the scars on your heart.
We’ve all got scars on our heart, evidence of a wound that often feels as if it is still festering.
Childhood events
•A best friend betraying you
•A parent not attending a special event
•Abuse — sexual, emotional, physical
Adult events
•Spousal abuse
•Cheating spouse
•Friends gossip
•Church affiliations going sour
Scars of regret
•Feelings of failure
A scar is proof you have survived the event — but we tend to pick at it — much like some people pick at scabs on their arms. That tends to hinder the healing process, because we keep the wound “fresh.”
We re-live the hurt over and over again usually trying to make sense of the whole thing.
•Why did that happen?
•What could I have done differently?
•Why did he treat me that way?
•I didn’t deserve that.
And, even though it is a never-ending downward spiral, we will come back and do it again and again.
What about you? Do you have a scar — a wound which won’t heal — because you keep picking at it? Is there a pain in your life you have not allowed the Lord to touch? When will you let it go?
Today might be a good day to begin the healing process.
