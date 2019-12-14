I am impressed by those whose faith is settled. They know all they need to know. Few questions remain unanswered. They have a Bible verse for any situation or question. They are quick to defend their position on just about anything proffered by way of discussion or challenge. They feel secure in their understanding and do not allow any form of doubt about their position.
I am not so blessed or fortunate. My life has been a journey of discovery, which has included an arrival at many a destination. Each arrival seemed as if things were established and I could now settle down to a life of comfortable existence. This was my experience before and after becoming a Christian. Some of you will recall my story of walking away from the things of God in November of 1992.
That decision cost me dearly. The mother of my children left me. Friends felt I had forsaken the truth. My own mind waged war against me as I tried to come to grips with what was happening.
Taking the journey and following the path into the dark recesses of my soul led me into places and experiences inappropriate to reveal for general audiences. For me, it was a 14-year-long experience of the “Long Dark Night of the Soul.”
While I do not recommend it for anyone, it was a powerfully life-changing experience. I came out the other side into a glorious liberty of spirit by the Spirit. God saw fit to shine a light into my darkness and bring me out into open expanses of His love and mercy.
As my journey continues, I find myself once again questioning things, wondering about realities and verities. I continue to study the Bible at least as diligently as before. His Word is a lamp to my feet and a light on my path (Psalm 119:105).
I find comfort in the words of Paul Tillich—"Doubt isn't the opposite of faith; it is an element of faith.”
Maybe you are one who has had doubts or are currently in the midst of doubt—maybe even unbelief. I encourage you to not give up, but to continue to ask the questions seeking the ever-elusive unknown answer.
Some of my readers may have difficulty with this article, but in the words of Thomas Aquinas, “For those with faith, no explanation is necessary. For those without, no explanation is possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.