During the four years it took me to complete my studies in communications, I never had a course in listening. Lip service was paid to the concept in only one or two classes. All the rest were about how to get your idea across.
Making your point or getting your idea across to the other person is certainly a skill that is necessary — and is becoming increasingly difficult to accomplish in today’s Twittering society.
The problem is not so much with trying to formulate and present an idea, but with trying to find someone who can be still long enough to absorb the thought.
Listening has been raised to an art form for those who practice it, since it has been relegated to the trash heap of that which identifies polite society. Interrupting, talking over, or shouting down another is now our mode of communication.
And, we wonder why ignorance is at an all-time high, matching that of the Dark Ages.
Without a willingness to listen, to hear what the other person is trying to communicate, we have no way to fully understand the basis of what they are saying, what they believe. We are too quick to interrupt after only a phrase or a clause, without hearing the full conclusion of the thought.
It has been said most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply. I have found this to be true, since I am one who speaks slowly while trying to build a structure for my belief or thought. I usually get interrupted before I reach what would ordinarily be a period at the end of the first sentence.
While we cannot change those with whom we are trying to communicate, we can check our own behavior to see if we are not guilty of the same thing.
James tells us in his letter in chapter 1:19 — "Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.” These are not three separate activities we should try to put into our life. It is one thing with two results.
If you take time to listen (hear), then you will automatically be slow to speak. And, if you have those two things working in your life, you will find anger and contentious situations will be slow to arrive on your doorstep.
Most arguments stem from a failure to understand. Therefore, listen!
