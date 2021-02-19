In the Book of Esther, chapters 3-7, we learn of Haman and his attempt to annihilate the Jews. Mordecai, a Jew who maintained his integrity in the face of unjust laws, was especially hated by Haman.
Through a series of events Haman, expecting to be honored by the king, ended up having to honor Mordecai instead, which only added to Haman’s fury. In his anger, he decided to have a gallows built upon which to hang Mordecai.
All of Haman’s plans and machinations came unraveled, however, and he found himself swinging from the end of the rope instead of Mordecai.
We have all heard the saying, “What goes around, comes around.” This is a western person’s way of saying ‘karma.’ The word karma is not found in the Bible, but the concept is.
Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. (Gal 6:7)
Haman sowed his anger into the king’s mind and reaped the king’s anger upon his own head.
We are faced with much the same situation in our own nation today. There are those in the halls of power who continually sow the seeds of anger, hatred, and discord.
There are those who read this column from both sides of the aisle politically speaking. I am fairly certain that each would agree with the above statement thinking that it is “them” to whom I refer.
Both sides are accusing the other of hate-mongering. I see the hate coming from both sides. None are exempt. Yes, there are individuals who are aiming for a higher road of peace, but they have not yet mounted a force against the anger.
Haman’s gallows became the symbol of his hypocritical anger toward the Jews. We have two walls in our country, which have become the symbol of hypocrisy for those who would enforce their will upon the populace without regard for differences.
In this country we have always been blessed with the presence of liberals, conservatives, and progressives. It is this mixture which has helped us to prosper. In recent times, however, this mixture, this melting pot of ideologies has taken on the form extreme antagonism.
Is one side to blame more than the other? That is not for me to say, nor is it the point. The point is, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.” (Mat 12:25)
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
