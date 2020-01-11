We have just completed the time of year when consumerism is at its peak for the year. Many companies depend on this season to be able to end the year with a profit. Advertising is at a fever pitch with heart-warming, tear-jerking stories attached at the end by the product you should purchase.
Of course, advertising goes on year round trying to convince us we cannot be happy unless we join whatever thought is being promoted at the moment.
Unless you are in the business, have you ever really thought about advertising? Why do companies spend millions of dollars for a few seconds to advertise their product during the Super Bowl? One would think after all these years, Coca-Cola and Budweiser would be household names — yet these two never fail to be on the air and in your mind on a regular (daily?) basis. Why?
Because advertising works.
Working for a small family-owned building supply store in 1992, we ran an ad on the local TV station for our spring lineup of garden tools. In the background, we had placed our concrete statuary. Nothing was said in the ad about the statues. The next day I sold out of my concrete statues and birdbaths. Advertising works.
Sometimes it is simply that we discover where we might be able to buy something we’ve been looking for. But more often than not, it is simply a desire created within us by the advertising agency. That “new” desire goes against our contentment. We have now entered the land of the discontent, and will not be satisfied until we possess the new thing.
What would happen for you if you decided you will not be aroused by any advertising whatsoever? Could you live with yourself? Probably not.
However, if you were to decide being content is only a few steps from being happy, what would your life be like? Here are three verses to direct the Christian in this area:
Hebrews 13:5 — “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have…”
Philippians 4:11 — “…I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content.”
1Timothy 6:8 — “But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.”
Do we really need more things?
Could contentment become your goal and resolution for 2020?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.