While most Christians at least pay lip service to the notion we are not to be swayed by personality, few are able to avoid this all-too-common reality. We are attracted to charismatic people, people with a flair.
It happens in churches large and small. A pastor/senior leader is recognized as a “somebody.” Generally, it is due to personality. Sometimes, but not often, there is a following due to the message being brought.
When this person leaves the church/organization, the group seldom continues as it was, many times failing completely. Yes, there is an element of leadership this the person must bring to the organization which helps it to grow. However, by and large, people are attracted by the personality.
Personality politics is what this country has faced for the last four years. And it is this focus on personality which has helped to so divide our country.
Think about it. We have not entered any new wars, the economy is robust despite the pandemic, ISIS has not been heard from in three years, unemployment is lower than it has been in years — even with the business shutdowns due to COVID-19.
These are all direct effects of presidential leadership. None of this has been criticized — only his abrasive personality. It also is his abrasive personality which has attracted so many. Those who are attracted also recognize the benefits of his policies.
The people of America are now left with a difficult choice. Do we continue this same vein of a personality cult, or do we try to move forward with a different view?
Those on the “right” have been attacked and criticized for the last four years by those on the “left.” The left is now in the place of power. Will those on the right think this turnabout is fair play, and spend the next four years criticizing our leadership? Or, can the right step up and honor their belief that “It is not about the president; it is about America?”
Yes, I understand criticizing our politicians is in our DNA; but the methods and forms of this criticism have brought us as humans a little lower than brute beasts. Regardless of which side of the aisle you may occupy, we should be ashamed of ourselves.
It is time for us — each of us individually — to decide to raise the moral bar to something more suitable to a civilized society.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
