The following are highlights of the monthly meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, held Monday, Nov. 18, in the hospital classroom.
Total operating revenue was $2,076,144. Operating expenses were $1,079,184. After deductions from revenue, the net loss for October was $10,498. Financial officer Carla Gilbert said the $235,400 received in retroactive payments from Medicare for FY 2020 will probably be taken back since utilization is up 37% over last year.
IT manager Lee Anne Craven explained the HPE Aruba Support quote from Soft Choice, which includes service and replacement parts and repairs for access point switches and power supply switches. Following review, the board voted to go with a five-year contract with Soft Choice for $8,382.
The board received information provided by the Missouri Hospital Association on the estimated impact of Medicaid expansion in Missouri for CCMH. In 2018, CCMH reported $861,624 in uncompensated care. Based on a range of experiences in expansion states, uncompensated care at CCMH may decrease between 25-47% if Medicaid expansion is fully implemented in Missouri. Efforts are being made to get this on the ballot in Missouri in November 2020. Payrolls for Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 10, were approved. Accounts payable in the amount of $635,505.21 were approved following review. Nursing staffing continues to be a major issue. Openings are available for RNs, LPNs and CNAs. There is one traveler in the laboratory and one traveler in radiology. The Level III Stroke Center Survey was held Wednesday, Nov. 13. The written report from the survey has not been received. During the exit interview, a few recommendations were made, but no deficiencies were found. Board packets included a board brief from Governwell entitled "Becoming a Community-Centered Board,” and 2019 Rural & Psychiatric Hospital Report from MHA. A meeting was held Friday, Nov. 15, with Dr. Wyant and hospital/clinic staff members to discuss how to improve processes and better support Dr. Wyant as his practice grows. In December, Dr. Wamsley will begin working the Tuesday morning walk-in clinic, and after the first of the year, Tuesday and Friday morning walk-in clinics, to free Dr. Wyant up to make hospital rounds. A CNA has been hired for 12 hours a week at the Medical Mall Clinic. CEO Jana Witt reported the Hologic Discovery SL Bone Densitometer purchased for $21,650 should arrive Friday, Dec. 6. This will be an added service at CCMH and is the only test to diagnose osteoporosis. Almost $15,000 was raised at the annual fundraiser toward this bone density machine. Witt submitted the application for the Vulnerable Hospitals Assistance Program through the Center for Optimizing Rural Health at Texas A&M on Oct. 25. Notification will occur Dec. 19. This application is for technical support, not financial.
Marketing director Jeanne Hoagland, and Chris Roe, RN, infection prevention and control, wrote a $2,500 grant application to the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation for community hand-washing education.
Board members present were Judy Renn, president; Carla Griffin, vice-president; Brent Bland, secretary/treasurer; and Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring.
