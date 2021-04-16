A new business within the Stockton and Cedar County area opened its doors to the public during the Easter weekend. The Stables at Stockton Lake RV Park hosted a grand-opening of the business on Saturday, April 3.
During the grand opening, patrons had the chance to experience a number of different activities from a live concert by the Kirk Brown Band to a lemonade stand to free hamburgers and hot dogs.
“It feels awesome to have this event,” owner/manager Terry Deeser said. “Five years ago I moved here. We saw the proprerty last year and had everything fixed up for purchase. Bought it last year as we’ve been getting it to the point that it currently is and we’re going to be going even bigger … it has all been great, there have been a lot of great people.”
The Stables at Stockton Lake RV Park offers a storefront where lake accessories much like swimsuits, flip-flops and sunglasses can be bought. The store also offers items such as basic groceries, bagged ice, firewood and soft-serve ice cream where they can be purchased onsite.
Included at The Stables campsites are 30-amp and 50-amp electrical sites, complete with water and septic hook-ups at every site, the park offers complimentary Wi-Fi internet, along with coin-operated laundry facilities, showers and restroom facilities.
Offering nightly, weekly and monthly rates, those interested in inquiring about The Stables at Stockton Lake and the park’s services are encouraged to call (417) 955-4939, email the facility at thestablesatstocktonlake@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page @TheStablesRV. The Stables at Stockton Lake RV Park is located at 15150 MO-39, south of Stockton.
