There is a new business in town, and it goes by ‘The Finisher.’ The Finisher is a local drywall finish from tape to sand business ran by Stockton native Caleb Chism. At The Finisher, Caleb does finishing needs such as demo, patch, repair and remodeling but does not hang, paint and texture.
Currently, Caleb is in his first couple of months into the business.
Experience for Caleb includes doing dry wall for most of his life. Chism originally worked for his grandpa in a family business where he worked in commercial drywall. Caleb also has worked in the Kansas City area for almost seven years.
Later in life, Caleb received a few other jobs other than drywall, had the chance to get married and then joined the union where the company put him through school.
Following working for the union, Caleb returned to his hometown of Stockton where he graduated in 2003.
“I went from Kansas City to Springfield to Joplin,” Chism added. “Life just brought me back to Stockton.”
When it comes to a need for the profession in the area, Chism believes there is a high demand for finishers.
“That I know of, I’m the only one as far as finisher,” Chism said. “I do not have a lot of competitors.”
In addition to being the only finisher in the Stockton area, Chism had seen business needs rise with incoming stimulus checks.
“They are wanting to get things done,” Caleb said. “So, I am kind of taking advantage of that."
When speaking on the Stockton community, Chism expressed his feelings stating, “It has been pretty good. I have gone on the swap and shop radio station.”
Caleb also added on his work ethic saying, “I am pretty cut dry and simple. I am not real complicated. I do free bids and of course I do not hang … Patch and repair, that’s just simply what I do.”
If you are in need of demo, patch, repair or remodeling needs, give Caleb Chism a call at (417) 840-6034.
