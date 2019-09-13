Area program honors local achievement
Stockton Lake Properties, LLC has been selected for the 2019 Best of Stockton Award in the Real Estate Agent category by the Stockton Award Program.
Each year, the SAP identifies companies achieving exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies enhancing the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Stockton area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 SAP focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Stockton Award Program and data provided by third parties.
“I’m honored to receive this distinction,” Stockton Lake Properties, LLC, broker/owner Emily Mehl said. “I love being part of the real estate community here and look forward to serving the Stockton area for years to come.”
The SAP is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Stockton area. Recognition is given to companies which have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The SAP was established to recognize the best of local businesses in Stockton community.
The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups with a mission to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.