SACC ranked 14th largest chamber of commerce
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, recently, has been recognized as the 14th Southwest Missouri area’s largest chamber of commerce according to the Springfield Business Journal. Stockton reached into the listing after being unranked last year. The ranking was conducted on membership numbers within a chamber.
The ranking was originally found last week by board member and former Cedar County Republican Editor, Miles Brite. Brite had been reading through the Springfield Business Journal when he came across the ranking. That is when Miles contacted the SACC Executive Director, Bill Crabtree, informing him of the accomplishment.
“It’s unexpected,” said Crabtree. “We made the list because we’ve grown our membership. We’ve grown our membership because we have a dedicated board of directors.”
Established in 1973, SACC includes 165 members, where there is a 2/9 employees to volunteers ratio as of Monday, Jan. 4. The total budget for the SACC in the 2020 year has been listed at $36,000 where membership fees range from $55-$490. Stockton’s amenities and services offered by the chamber include ribbon cuttings, open houses, business profiles, event and a community information center.
Stockton is included into a top 16 list containing other chambers such as Springfield, Branson, Table Rock Lake, Monett and Mount Vernon as well as many more notable and sizable chambers within the Southwest Missouri area.
Along with Crabtree, other chamber members commented on the recent ranking.
“The recognition at being offered this is quite overwhelmed flattered feeling for this exciting opportunity for us,” Amber Fidler said. “It is such a grateful honor to make a difference for our community.”
Maggie Bough added, “I would like to thank our local businesses, our community, and our chamber director and board. It is great that we can all work together to better our community.”
