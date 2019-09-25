Local family hosts community at official grand opening
With blustery winds and a questionable weekend weather forecast, Stockton celebrated the city’s newest faces in the local hardware game in the form of Stockton’s Hardware and Home’s grand opening Saturday, Sept. 21.
Aptly named for both its location and hometown ownership, Stockton’s Hardware and Home is owned by local couple Derek and Janna Stockton — both of whom are Stockton graduates and choosing to stay local and grow a family-based business.
After a successful soft opening earlier this summer, the Stockton’s hosted a community-wide open house featuring food, fun and numerous one-day deals.
Burgers, hot dogs, desserts and beverages were plentiful throughout the day’s events, which also featured in-store specials, giveaways from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., face painting for children, prize drawings and a number of Stockton family members from several generations assisting customers in the new storefront.
In discussing what brought the couple into hardware business, the Stocktons both said owning and operating a business was something the duo had considered for some time — and when the opportunity presented itself to move in the direction of a new hardware store, things simply fell into place.
Stockton’s Hardware and Home features a number of lines of residential and commercial tools, hand tools, construction equipment, gardening supplies, nuts, bolts, screws, custom paints, lawn equipment and a growing list of supplies too numerous to mention.
In addition to hardware, grilling, smoker and cookout supplies from Pit Boss are all readily available at the new homegrown business.
Stockton’s Hardware and Home also carries Maytag and Whirlpool washers, dryers, stoves, refrigerators, freezers and appliances, as well as bedding and a number of home-centered items — essentially making the location a one-stop location for any indoor or outdoor project or event, large or small.
“We feel fortunate and blessed to have the support of the community, friends and family that’s brought us to this point,” Derek Stockton said. “We’re truly thankful to be part of the business community in our hometown.”
The Stockton couple encourages interested community members and curious shoppers alike to stop in, visit or inquire about the new hardware and home store’s offerings.
Stockton’s Hardware and Home’s winter hours begin Oct. 1 and are 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The store is located at 580 W. Mo. 32, Stockton.
Additional information regarding the new company’s services is available on the operation’s Facebook page or by calling 276-6659 with any questions or inquiries.
