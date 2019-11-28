The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce exists to represent the community and member businesses. Local businesses are dependent on the population shopping in their stores, especially during the holiday season. We ask you spend as much as possible in your hometown with those who contribute to your community and the tax base.
Many consumers leave town to spend holiday dollars on Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend or start shopping online. This is primarily why holiday kickoff events are organized prior to Thanksgiving, in the hope that you will contribute to the local economy versus spending out of town where none of the money is circulated back into your community’s economy.
