Local boutique opens ahead of holiday shopping season
Area residents and local shoppers alike have likely seen the new storefront and increased activity on South St. in the form of newly-opened business, Sassafras Primitives.
Owned by mother/daughter duo Frasa Johnson and Misty Stanton of Stockton, the two have paired their unique talent for construction, creativity and home décor to bring a seemingly endless variety of farm and country-themed decorative items to the Stockton area.
Large or small, wooden or wax, glass or metal, handmade items fitting any room, any theme or any budget can be found at the new Stockton locale.
Candles, wall ornaments, custom-made decorative items with natural or locally-sourced elements — area shoppers will find something to fit the bill at the new boutique.
Not only are the farm-esque and lake-themed decorative store’s offerings unique in their varying themes or mediums, they are also affordable, too.
“We just enjoy what we do here,” owner Frasa Johnson said. “It’s a blend of our creativity and skills coming together. One thing we’ve been very real about is not out-pricing ourselves. We know our market and want everyone from the community to know they can find something here.”
Johnson, who works cattle for a living, can be found behind the counter most days when the shop is open, and daughter Misty is the office manager and lead optometrist at Vision Solutions in Stockton.
Knowing the community and their perspective clientele is something the two are in tune with — the two not only do businesses here and work here, they also call the Stockton area home.
Based on what the new store offers for sale to the local community, one cannot help but feel invited and connected to the variety of items in the new boutique’s showroom.
Stanton said the store has more custom-made works coming in the near future and inventory will rotate seasonally to reflect upcoming holidays, lake season and the like.
Sassafras Primitives is located at 913 South St., Suite 2, Stockton — directly across the street from the middle school.
Owner/operators Johnson and Stanton can be reached at the store’s locale 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays or by calling (417) 955-0725 for more information.
Interested shoppers also are encouraged to check out the store’s ever-changing inventory online via its Facebook page.
