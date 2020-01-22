New annual members mixer begins new tradition
As the month of January brings Cedar County into the new year, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce held its first annual members mixer the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan 15.
Hosted at Orleans Trail Resort’s convention center and catered by Orleans Trail Restaurant, the event looked to network fellow member businesses and provide a platform for local companies and organizations to share plans for the coming 2020 calendar year.
Area chamber business members Zane and Marissa Elder, leasing owners of Orleans Trail Resort and Restaurant, were the first annual members mixer hosts and presenters for the day’s program.
In explaining the new transitional acquisition, Zane said he, along wife Marissa, will be splitting their professional time between several moving parts of the
Zane will primarily focus on the hotel, cabin and resort operations; Marissa will focus much of her professional efforts on the restaurant’s daily operations.
The duo are making a number of improvements, changes and upgrades to the restaurant and hotel facilities as the offseason comes to an end.
Moving ahead into the 2020 season, the restaurant also will be offering a “lite” menu featuring half-sized portions and an appetizer sampler option when ordering from the house menu.
Zane and Marissa encouraged inquiries and directed communications to their operations Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OrleansTrail.
Under new management and operational structure, Orleans Trail will offer hotel and convention center services year-round, cabin rentals during the summer lake season and also provides a lunch delivery service to local Stockton businesses — a service Zane said he would like to see grow in the year ahead.
Orleans Trail Restaurant will officially open for the 2020 season with regular season hours March 18 and will offer a wine and paint event in April, other events throughout the lake season, as well as live music and holiday parties throughout the year.
Citizens Memorial Healthcare long-term care engagement coordinator Kevin Costello took time to introduce recently installed Lake Stockton Healthcare facility administrator Chris McBratney to those who had yet to meet the new member of the local business community.
Costello said McBratney was a dedicated, well-skilled and versatile additional to the leadership at the newly-opened Stockton facility.
Costello also reminded those in attendance of LSHCF’s rehabilitation and therapy resources and said the services offered by the Stockton facility are a much closer resource than those of larger cities requiring long travels be undertaken to obtain the same services.
Robin Fischer of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home also was in attendance and reminded all event-goers of the VITAL Ice app his company participates with.
The app is a medical alert and informational system which allows first-responders access to current medical conditions, prescribed medications and health-related material — simplifying the way medical personnel can assess and treat a patient more accurately and expeditiously.
After the Elder’s thanked those in attendance for their time and support, executive director Bill Crabtree shared announcements regarding events
The first annual outdoor expo is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, and Crabtree said booths and spaces are still available for both member and non-member businesses. Hosted at the Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Rd., the event is in a heated 7,000-square-foot venue and offers electricity to any vendor requiring it.
The event also is free to the public and looks to grow and be improved upon in the years to come.
The chamber’s annual banquet and auction is fast approaching and will be the highlight of the chamber’s efforts in the month of March.
Tables still are available for the event on March 7, and the evening will feature a multi-course meal, the annual chamber awards ceremony as well as both live and silent auctions.
Donations and auction items still are being sought for the event — live auction donations need to be received on or before Friday, Feb. 21; silent auction donations of any kind can be made until the day of the event.
Crabtree also thanked the member businesses in attendance for their continued participation, as well as the hard work and dedication show by chamber board members throughout the year.
“Without our businesses and our hard-working board,” Crabtree said, “we wouldn’t be where we are today. All of you deserve credit for what you support, for your time and what you make this chamber capable of. We’re looking forward to a great year with new events and we’re excited to have everyone moving in a positive direction.”
The SACC will host its next luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 19, and will feature a guest speaker yet to be announced.
For further inquiries regarding membership benefits, services and upcoming events, information can be obtained from SACC by visiting the chamber’s office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213 and online via www.stocktonmochamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
