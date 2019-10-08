The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce has final plans laid out and will host its annual Halloween in the Park event 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, in Stockton City Park.
Various businesses, churches, organizations, law enforcement, fire department members and first-responders will all be present and participating during the Halloween celebration.
Local members of the Stockton FFA group will be serving up free hot dogs, hot cocoa and water throughout the evening and participating booths will pass out candy and treats of all kinds.
Stockton area residents and children looking to enjoy a safe, fun and family-oriented Halloween celebration are encouraged to attend.
In addition to friendly trick-or-treating, contests and local fun, this year’s event also will feature a more spooky area for those who appreciate a thorough, good-natured scare.
There is no cost for vendor booths and the event also is free to any community members interested in attending.
Vendors interested in participating in Halloween in the Park are encouraged to contact the chamber office by calling 276-5213, visiting the chamber Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or contacting the chamber vis its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.