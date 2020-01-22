Michaela Robertson is the new administration department administrative assistant for Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Robertson brings experience as an Emergency Department Clerk and also knowledge of Central Scheduling. She and husband, Kyle, who works at 3M, live here in El Dorado Springs with their three daughters, Alex age 5, Olivia age 3, and Eleanor age 7 months. She said "managing" three little girls takes most of her time when she's not working - so we think she'll handle this gig like a pro!!! We welcome her!
