The Empire District Electric Company and Empire District Gas Company (Empire) have filed a joint application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a variance of a dual branding requirement.
According to the filing, Empire requests to waive a portion of the stipulation and agreement approved by the commission (case EM-2016-0213), authorizing a merger between Liberty Sub Corp. (Liberty) and Empire. As part of that agreement, Empire would operate under the Empire brand name for five years following its merger with Liberty. Empire requests relief from the requirement because Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., the parent company of both Liberty and Empire, is adopting new branding for its Liberty Utilities businesses.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Thursday, Jan. 30, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel, Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, M) 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov; or the Public Service Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, telephone (800) 392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency representing the general public in matters before the commission.
The Empire District Electric Company serves approximately 155,165 electric customers in Missouri. The Empire District Gas Company serves approximately 43,000 natural gas customers in Missouri.
(0) comments
