Simple Simon’s Pizza, 600 West Street, Stockton, offers opportunities for non-profit groups looking to do some fundraising.
Churches, schools, clubs, youth groups, sports teams, cheerleaders, Sunday school classes, missionaries and the like can reserve a date for their fundraising effort. A total of 20% of the evening’s collected receipts will be donated to the non-profit.
For more information, call store manager Eric Prentice at 276-7600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.