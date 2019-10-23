Since cutting the ribbon for their grand opening Friday, Oct. 11, Eric and Tana Johns say they already have welcomed customers to the Piggy Bank and Tana Johns Photography, at 408 South St., Stockton.
“Everybody around here has been super nice,” Eric Johns said. “We’ve already had a few people come in. One guy just got done moving, and that’s always a big expense so he gets done moving and he’s like, ‘I could use a little extra money for food.’ We’re here to help.”
Eric Johns moved to El Dorado Springs from Osceola about seven years ago and has been married to Tana for almost five years. They decided to establish their businesses in Stockton to fulfill a need not being offered elsewhere in the city.
“We were looking for places and I was talking with my mom,” Eric said. “She said she was thinking about opening up another branch of her business, so we were just kind of looking around and we drove through here. It’s a nice town, and we didn’t see any other payday loan places, so we thought we’d give it a shot.”
The Piggy Bank offers loans in value from $25 to $500, with interest rates of $10 per week per $100 loaned.
“If your alternator goes out or you need new tires and you’re like, ‘I don’t have that money right now,’ that’s what it’s there for,” Eric said. “If you transpose numbers in your checkbook and you get an overdraft, it’s a lot cheaper to get 100 bucks from me than it is to pay the bank $35-plus [in fees].”
Tana Johns Photography is based at the same location. Tana said she has been interested in photography since she was 13.
“We do families, seniors, weddings, newborns, just about everything,” Tana said.
The Piggy Bank and Johns Photography are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Eric can be reached at (417) 955-8036 or email piggybanksto@gmail.com. Tana’s number is (417) 296-6093 and her website is tanajohnsphotography.com.
