Piette’s Café and Bar brings class, style to area dining

Many area residents and lake-goers alike have likely seen, heard or had the pleasure of eating at the recently opened Piette’s Café and Bar, located in the heart of Stockton.
Locally owned by Mark and Jennifer Piette, the establishment offers a number of fine dining options, seasonal specials, daily featured menu items, along with a full-service bar.
Both originally hailing from the Kansas City metro area, Mark comes from decades in the restaurant business; wife and business partner Jennifer comes from years of work in the healthcare field.
Knowing the area and having frequented the Stockton area prior to permanently relocating here, the couple said they always seemed to feel like Stockton was the place to open a restaurant — a lifelong goal for Mark.
Following some serious discussions, weighty financial decisions and life-changing career moves, Mark and Jennifer made the move to Stockton over a year ago and set their sights on creating what has now become Piette’s Café and Bar in Stockton.
As of July 1, the Piettes saw their hard work and years of planning come to fruition and opened their doors to what the pair collectively said has been full of support and local patronage from all across Cedar County.
“To have so many of the area businesses here offer support and prayers to us as we opened still is one of the biggest things to us,” Jennifer said. “We can’t believe how encouraging the rest of the other restaurants are here, and we support them in the exact same ways.”
Speaking to the comfortable atmosphere in the area’s newest restaurant, Mark said part of the Piette’s goal is to make their café a place of retreat while receiving quality, made-to-order meals paired with stellar customer service.
“To me, a restaurant should be a place you can go to temporarily forget about life,” Mark said. “You should be able to get a great meal, get your drink on if you want … to just forget about everything outside the walls and just enjoy the moment and be taken care of.”
The menu, which was set by Mark — with Jennifer’s input — features numerous dishes reflecting traditional American fare, French and Italian elements, along with hand cut steaks and innumerable side dishes for every palette.
Options for private parties, catering and special accommodations all can be made with management at Piette’s Café, as well.
Jennifer handles most everything in the front-of-house aspect of daily operations, while Mark handles the majority of operations in the kitchen; however, according to Mark, the duo work “side-by side” and they “both have their hands in all of it.”
Sharing his appreciation for the support he receives from his spouse, Mark said his professional perseverance and pride in the high-quality offerings at Piette’s Café and Bar is driven by his wife, Jennifer.
“I wouldn’t be here without Jen,” Mark said of his wife’s complete commitment to the budding Stockton dining option. “She pushes me every day and I can’t thank her enough for that.”
In speaking to why the Piette’s set the atmosphere at the new dining establishment with a more exclusive feel while keeping meal and beverage prices realistic, Jennifer said the decorative, menu and beverage selections all circled around one word: need.
“We didn’t want to be like everything else here,” Jennifer said. “We wanted to set ourselves apart from other restaurants here but remain affordable to anyone. There was a real need for a place like this and our goal is to continue bringing that to the Stockton area year-round.”
The expansive menu offerings — as well as daily highlighted meals and seasonal hours of operation for Piette’s Café and Bar — can be found on the web by visiting piettescafe.com, by calling the local upscale restaurant at (417) 955-3233 or visiting the café and bar at 104 West St. Stockton, during regular business hours.
