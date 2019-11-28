Businesses throughout the greater Stockton are opened their doors to offer deals an incentives to early holiday shoppers the weekend of Nov. 22-23.
Participating businesses served up treats, discounts, giveaways and perks to local shoppers focusing on keeping their holiday dollars moving through the local economy.
Opportunities from Stockton Hardware and Home, The Variety Store, Mikayla’s Market, Woods Supermarket, Hammons Emporium, Candlelight Creations, Alline’s Antiques, Sassafras Primitives, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Lil Bits Flea Market, Stockton MFA and Encore Boutique are just some of the local area’s participants which focused on small business promotion.
