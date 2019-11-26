Locally-known and semi-famous mascot of Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, “Mo-Mo,” dons the appropriate cold weather camouflage and hunter-safety orange gear to welcome area hunters as the beloved bipedal humanoid signals the 2019-20 deer firearms season is underway.
At right, convenience store manager Chris Pitcher shares a jovial moment with Mo-Mo and said deer tags, fishing licenses along with basic supplies are all available inside the familiar locale Mo-Mo continues to keep watch over through another southwest Missouri stag and doe harvest.
