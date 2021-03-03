New Growth Women’s Business Center kicks off with open house – WBC to offer business counseling, training and financing

Recently, the United States Small Business Administration’s Kansas City District office announced the opening of the New Growth Women’s Business Center based in El Dorado Springs. A grant to West Central Missouri Community Action Agency will support development of the New Growth WBC.
“We are one of 125 women’s business centers nationwide,” said economic inclusion director Lisa Zimmerman, who will lead development of the New Growth WBC. “We’re working with small businesses. We work primarily with women, but because the area we serve is considered economically disadvantaged, we can also work with businesses owned by men.”
The New Growth WBC will serve 15 counties, including 13 in Missouri and two Kansas counties. In addition to business counseling, training and financing, the WBC will offer women’s leadership networking and business mentorship, and assistance in government contracting and exporting, as well as many other business ideals, including concept building and business succession planning.
“The great thing about being part of this nationwide network is that we have access to a lot of resources and people with expertise,” Zimmerman said. “It really gives us a whole library of resources to offer for businesses.”
The New Growth WBC comes at an important time because rural markets have been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimmerman noted.
“We already had economic downturn in our rural market, and when you add COVID-19 on top of that, we lost so many small businesses just in the last year, and the businesses that are hanging on really need support in how they function in a post-COVID economy,” Zimmerman said.
The current pandemic has underlined the importance of building local economies from local assets, including the power and potential of women entrepreneurs, Zimmerman added.
“There’s a lot of research that shows that women-owned businesses are more likely to hire somebody with a felony, they’re more likely to hire someone without a high school diploma, they’re more likely to spend the revenues of their business back in their local economy,” Zimmerman said, speaking on the importance of supporting rural women’s businesses.
An open house for the New Growth WBC will be held at from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, March 8, at the Liston Center in El Dorado Springs, with a speaker, Amanda Hail, owner of Simply Be Day Spa, and food on the agenda.
For more information and to keep in touch with the New Growth WBC, visit newgrowthmo.org.
