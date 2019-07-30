Dr. Kristin Robidou is a physician specializing in family medicine and obstetrics and will join Dennis Boeke, D.O., Steven Butcher, D.O., D.J. Edwards, PA-C, and James Patton, PA-C, Thursday, Aug. 1, at Stockton Family Medical Center, 1521 S. Third St.
Dr. Robidou attended medical school at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, Omaha, and completed a residency in family medicine with additional training in obstetrics at the John Peter Smith Family Medicine Residency, Fort Worth, Texas. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Dr. Robidou provides care for patients of all ages including obstetrical care and currently is accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Robidou, call 276-5131.
