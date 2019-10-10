Match the Merchant is coming back to the Cedar County Republican in time for Halloween 2019.
Match the Merchant gives CCR readers an opportunity to win $50 in cash by matching local merchants wearing their spookiest costumes to their businesses in accompanying advertisements. The winner will be drawn at random from all correct entries submitted. Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. No purchase is necessary and game forms can be obtained between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday from the CCR office at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
Look for Match the Merchant in the Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 editions of the Republican.
