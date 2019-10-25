The market for propane in the Stockton and surrounding area is holding steady, according to representatives of the local MFA Oil Propane terminal.
Manager Ashley Becker quoted a price of 99 cents per gallon for the facility at 14025 E. Mo. 32, Stockton.
The terminal has been in place for more than 20 years, and delivers not only to Stockton, but also to places like Bolivar, Arcola, Dadeville and Schell City. Orders may be placed by calling 276-3375.
A customer appreciation day held Tuesday, Oct. 15, attracted 35-40 customers who enjoyed burgers, hot dogs and chips.
The facility is open 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.