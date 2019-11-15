Three years ago this month, local realtor and community volunteer Jenni Cully decided it was time for a professional change.
Striking out on her own in the local real estate scene, Cully, along with current employees Ashley Chism and Jennifer Marsch, took a leap and followed Cully when she decided to go into business for herself.
Seeking to put her real estate experience, procedural knowledge and familiarity with the greater Stockton area, Cully struck out on her own, opened an office and Jenni Cully and Associates was born.
Knowing the area and being in tune with the financial climate, job market and the real estate industry, Cully said her company moved ahead at a pace which she had not anticipated.
As business continued to pick up, Cully brought on more help in her second year of business — doubling the size and professional reach of her growing company.
Fast-forward just 36 months to the present day and Cully’s homegrown operation has continued to see a dramatic and accelerated expansion.
Jenni Cully and Associates now features 10 agents and/or brokers as well as an office in Bolivar, making for flexible hours coupled with a diverse set of professional skills and expanded local knowledge.
Showing no signs of hitting the brakes, Cully and Associates staffers said a number of professional and ethical elements have combined to make the Stockton-based company what it is today.
“It’s really about dedication,” broker/salesperson Gwenn Skaalen-Kapeluck said. “Jenni [Cully] has it and it carries over to all of us. It’s how we operate here.”
Echoing her colleague’s sentiments, realtor Jennifer Marsch commented on the company’s mindset.
“Integrity is something we’ve all focused on from the minute we walked in the door here,” Marsch said. “It’s a huge part of the business, and without it, you won’t be around in this line of work for very long. It takes a team to sell a home and that’s how we all make it work here.”
Cully went on to convey her entire staff’s dedication to the Stockton area, naming off the local organizations, athletic teams, churches, senior citizen causes, charitable groups and events both herself and her staff play numerous roles in throughout the community — not as a brag, but as a means of showing how intertwined her business is with all facets of the Stockton community.
“We’re definitely growing,” Cully said of her business’ future outlook. “We have the right people, the right momentum and there isn’t an inkling of slowing down in our plans.”
Pausing to give credit where credit is due, Cully affirmed her support and appreciation for her team of realtors and brokers, too.
“I never could’ve been this established if it wasn’t for my outstanding crew. The people who work here are by far the company’s biggest asset and we all look forward to serving Stockton, Cedar County and surrounding areas together for years and years to come.”
Jenni Cully and Associates is located at 1003 South St., Stockton, and can be reached by calling 276-0235, on social media via the company’s Facebook page or on the web at www.cullyre.com.
