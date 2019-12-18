Recently nominated by fellow board members and peers, local real estate broker Ashley Burres has been appointed vice president of the Ozarks Board of Realtors.
Burres, who has spent the last year as the group’s local director, said the new position allows her to further both her personal and professional connection to the area she calls home.
“I’m a big proponent of trying to both grow and help locally from a business standpoint,” Burres said of her continuing involvement with the board. “As a board and as a group of real estate professionals, we want to evolve to better serve the new generation of homebuyers and sellers as we strive to remain at the top of our game.”
Burres also said the board’s philanthropic efforts usually focus on local non-profits which primarily focus on addressing the daily needs of food pantries, housing, and education within its given service area.
The board currently serves numerous entities in Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Polk and St. Clair counties, respectively.
The Ozarks Board of Realtors also is a founding member of the southern Missouri multi-list system and continues to be a major contributor to numerous charities, civic groups, churches, outreach and non-profit operations as well as providing collegiate and vocational scholarships in the greater southwest Missouri region.
“A lot of what we do is not seen,” Burres said, “and most of us like that. It’s about what we can accomplish and giving help, not just taking the credit for something.”
Additional information regarding the board’s services, community outreach and local involvement can be found by visiting the organization’s website at www.missourirealtor.org.
