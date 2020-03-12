Emily Mehl has been inducted into Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Mehl is renowned as a real estate agent helping people in Stockton and the surrounding areas buy and sell their dream homes for over 14 years. She initially became interested in a career in real estate after purchasing her own home, and has been an independent broker for more than a decade. Mehl attributes her success to cultivating important client relationships, and realizing that purchasing a property is an emotional decision.
Since 2008, Mehl has excelled as the owner of Stockton Lake Properties, LLC, where she is also active as a broker. She strives to help clients find the right home to help them build their lives and accomplish their dreams, and is honored to be a part of one of the most important decisions they will ever make. Mehl sees her work as a service to the community, and strives to be a cornerstone for the continued growth and health of the communities of which she serves.
Mehl describes herself as working "for the next 15 years, not for today or tomorrow," and places the long-term success of her clients and her business first and foremost. She has found further success volunteering in the Stockton community, as a member of the Stockton Chamber of Commerce, and numerous fraternal organizations.
Additionally, Mehl has been recognized as one of the Best of Zillow in 2019, was featured in 417 Magazine as one of Stockton's Top 100 Real Estate Agents and Best of Stockton in 2019.
