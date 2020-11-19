New to the Stockton business scene, Lake Co. Merch, owned and operated by newly relocated area resident Melanie Walters, will host a ribbon cutting and open house starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at the business’ new location at 304 RB Rd., Suite 1.
The new locally owned operation specializes in custom apparel and gifts, personalized shirts and t-shirts for organizations and businesses, along with pillows, hats, décor items, seasonal gifts, lake-centered attire and a variety of merchandise made by area producers.
The ribbon cutting and open house are free to attend and will feature refreshments and prize giveaways throughout the event. Interested members from the greater Stockton area are welcome to attend.
