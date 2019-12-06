Ladies Day Out, an effort to focus on female-centered or woman-owned businesses held its annual shopping event Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Zumwalt Expo center on RB Rd. in Stockton.
Not exclusive to women by any means, the event simply networks local business women, crafters and shoppers into one place during the beginning of what most consider the main holiday shopping season.
“We did a great job getting this out there and promoting the event,” coordinator Mikayla Fox said. “We’ve had great turnout, steady business throughout the day and it really keeps people focused on what’s here locally. That’s what this has always been about.”
The annual effort continues to be scheduled on the traditional “shop small” weekend to coincide with a national focus of supporting small business within local communities.
The event also features a soup and sandwich lunch with beverages, which are available throughout the day’s offerings.
Ladies’ Day Out coordinators can be contacted via the group’s Facebook page, where additional information and upcoming events can also be seen.
