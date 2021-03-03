Kiddie Cove opens in Stockton – Local daycare moves business in town

The Kiddie Cove Daycare LLC. opened its doors to the public Saturday, Feb. 27, after moving the daycare in the city of Stockton. Kiddie Cove held a ribbon cutting on Saturday where a number of citizens attended including friends, family and chamber board members.
“It felt humbling, and I am thankful to have so much support from family, friends and our community,” said owner Melissa Winchell.
Melissa and her husband, Wes, have been owners of Kiddie Cove Daycare LLC, in home facility, since 2016. In 2020, an opportunity rose before them allowing the Winchell’s to relocate the facility and expand the licensure to a large group home of up to 20 kids.
“I have worked for the Children’s Division for the State of Missouri for four years,” Melissa said. “My eyes have been opened to the need of a state daycare provider in the Stockton community. We have been a fully enrolled and successful business since November 2016.”
Located at 910 S. High St. in Stockton. For more information, contact Melissa at (417) 276-1315.
