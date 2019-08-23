Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, and Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs, have graciously invested back into the community in order to promote the saving of lives.
The funeral homes recognized a very unique opportunity to assist our local first responders through an ingenious marketing initiative which could help save lives. Smart phone users are invited to download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, and enter code #6666 for Bland-Hackleman, or code #4218 for Bland-Brumback.
The funeral homes are making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you. They ask you take a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so you are prepared in case of an emergency. This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age, so do not pass up this great life-saving opportunity. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information. Remember, time is of the essence when saving lives.
