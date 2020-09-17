As fall nears and seasonal anticipation for outdoor events amps up, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce met the morning of Wednesday, Sept.8, to discuss upcoming events and plans for the months ahead.
After approving the previous meetings minutes and monthly financials, board member Woody Kahl shared his organizational efforts for Halloween are moving ahead and the event will be a significant improvement with a weeklong haunted house in the Stockton Community Building the week leading up to Halloween.
Current board president Amber Fidler noted, despite the event being rained out, the annual SACC car show and burnout contest profited $1,800 as a result of sponsorship contributions.
In director’s comments, executive director Bill Crabtree shared he had been in contact with several event organizers for a newly-established event — the first annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo event being hosted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, by Agapé Ranch, in Stockton.
Crabtree said promoters and staff from Agapé had been in regular communication with the chamber regarding the event’s initial planning over the last couple of weeks and event will be a welcome boost to Stockton economy.
The chamber will play a role in helping promote the new venture, have custom t-shirts available for sale before and during the actual two-day event, as well as provide advanced sales of tickets leading up to the rodeo at its office and several other commercial locations throughout Stockton.
Crabtree also noted annual revenue will see a coming boost in the month ahead as the annual payments for chamber-owned billboards are received.
New potential new student representatives for the chamber will be contacted and invited to join the chamber in the weeks ahead as well.
Looking ahead, the chamber will host its first monthly luncheon of the coming fall season at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Orleans Trail Restaurant and Resort. The monthly event offers a networking opportunity for local business professionals, followed by featured guest speakers Nick Allison from Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Committee and Dr. Doug Crawford, Stockton R-I School District superintendent.
With no further business to discuss, the meeting adjourned shortly after noon with no closed session taking place.
The SACC meets the second Wednesday of every month and organizes a number of annual events while promoting area businesses in support of the local economic scene.
Information regarding additional SACC services and membership opportunities can be obtained by visiting the chamber office at 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213 or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.
