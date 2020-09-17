The shipping industry as a whole has seen its share of setbacks, delays, changes and altered deliver timelines due to an ever-changing amount of adjustments to day-to-day logistics during the recommendations attached to the handling of the COVID-19 situation currently facing our country.
Local business owner Rusty Norval, Norval-Schwalm Appliance and Furniture, El Dorado Springs, recently offered his take on the situation to the Cedar County Republican based on his firsthand experience as the effects of the coronavirus’ grip on the economy continue to be felt on a localized level.
Speaking to the timeframe of shipping delays, be it small parts, appliances and furniture — all of which Norval’s family-owned business specializes in — have seen their availability fluctuate wildly in recent months.
Norval said his business first saw a real run on freezers some months back, then anything to do with refrigeration, followed by washers and dryers, as people and families across the area sought to stock up on meat and perishables in anticipation of a possible food shortage and reacted to the increased demand for extreme cleanliness.
Though common to some, Norval said the broad-strokes responses he has received from shipping and freight companies alike have been very similar to what many online and mail-order shoppers likely have heard in recent months.
Norval went on to confirm the delays are not just related to individual replacement parts, but new products as well, noting entire warehouses of completed furniture remain unshipped due to limited availability of staff and freight carriers alike — meaning multiple lines of Norval’s business have seen a reduction in the availability of new stock.
“My suppliers have told me the same thing most people are hearing when they are ordering almost anything these days,” Norval said. “In some cases, there are warehouses full of near-complete machines. They’re lacking one or two small components that have to be ordered or ship from China, and there’s just no word on when these parts will be received. I mean, genuinely, it’s a real struggle for anyone right now. Everyone’s feeling the impact.”
In addressing how he has adjusted to shipping issues and delays, Norval said he has had to accept what he can and move forward with a more patient mentality.
“Typically, before all this coronavirus stuff, I was able to get most parts overnight if I ordered them by 2 p.m. the day before,” Norval said. “Now, I’ve had to reach out far past my usual warehouses in the Midwest, and I’ve been ordering parts from all of the country, coast-to-coast. It takes longer and it costs more in expedited shipping just to get the same part I used to be able to get the next day. And, sometimes, it’s one delay, then a week later, I get an email saying it’ll be another week, and it just continues. It’s frustrating for both me and the people I provide products and services to.”
Seeking to find a silver lining and see the more optimistic side of the situation, Norval shared his appreciation for his customers and regular clients in the area who continue to utilize his business’ services and shop with him regularly, adding his experience with communicating delays with clients regarding appliances, parts and furniture all have been relatively well-received and understood.
“I’m a get-it-done-kind-of-guy,” Norval said with a chuckle. “This really throws off the way I’m used to operating and it’s not fun to tell people ‘I can order it, I can do the job, but I can’t tell you when because I don’t know when something’s going to actually arrive.’”
In speaking to the small business community in general, Norval shared words of solidarity and remains mildly upbeat in his outlook on the shipping and freight delays facing the country today.
“I’d encourage other small business owners to stay the course and continue to do the best they can,” Norval said in support of local businesses. “Being straight with your clients, letting them know how the situation has changed the way you operate is usually understood. I just hope and pray this situation is righted and our country is through this whole thing rather quickly.”
