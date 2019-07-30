Cedar County Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome general surgeon Leslie Landau, D.O. to our medical staff. Dr. Landau is now accepting appointments and will begin seeing patients Thursday, July 25. For an appointment please call (417) 876-3154.
