Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, and Rep. Warren Love, R-Osceola, were named 2019 Business Champions Wednesday, Sept. 11, by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2019 legislative session to grow the economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.
“It is always nice to be recognized for work done on behalf of hardworking small business owners throughout the 28th Senatorial District,” Sen. Crawford said. “I would like to thank the Missouri Chamber for this recognition. They are a great partner to have, as we work toward empowering our small business owners throughout the state.”
Crawford sponsored several pieces of legislation which provided more tools for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the state, including Senate Bill 54, which enacts provisions relating to insurance companies; Senate Bill 174, which modifies provisions relating to taxation; and House Bill 612, which transfers the State Council on the Arts from the Department of Economic Development to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. All of these measures were signed into law.
The Missouri Chamber established its strategic initiative, Missouri 2030, to provide a consistent and focused direction for Missouri policymakers with workforce, infrastructure and competitiveness driving the agenda. The 2019 legislative session was marked by several key successes, including legislation to strengthen the state’s workforce, invest in infrastructure and make Missouri more competitive by improving the state’s legal climate.
“The Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing numerous pro-business policies in the 2019 legislative session. We applaud our business champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan said.
