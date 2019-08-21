Mid-Missouri Bank and Mid-Missouri Insurance Agency will host a community appreciation event celebrating Stockton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the northeast portion of Stockton Square. Admission is free.
Entertainment includes music by Portia Corner and Friends and a live magician. Food is provided by Hillbilly Express Smoked Meats and Catering and Hammons Emporium. Prizes and giveaways also are included.
