Citizens Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Spine Center now offers orthopedic appointments at CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center and Walk-In Clinic, 322 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs.
“We have a large number of patients from Cedar County who drive to Bolivar for orthopedic care,” Vickie Vickers, director of specialty clinics at CMH, said. “Offering appointments closer to home is ideal for the patient. We’re thrilled to bring orthopedic services to El Dorado Springs in 2020.”
K. Ronald Smith, M.D., is a native of Cedar County and will be evaluating patients at El Dorado Springs Medical Center. Dr. Smith attended medical school and completed his residency at University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Dr. Smith will see patients for general orthopedic evaluation, offer recommendations for patients in need of hip, knee and shoulder replacement surgery as well as provide nonsurgical treatment options such as joint injections for osteoarthritis of the knee.
Other orthopedic specialists at CMH Orthopedic and Spine Center include board certified surgeons Jonathan Gray, D.O., Troy Morrison, D.O. and David Rogers, M.D., and physician assistants Stephanie Aug, PA-C and Jake Condren, PA-C.
From diagnostic testing and evaluation to surgery and rehabilitation, CMH Orthopedic and Spine Center offers personalized assessments, treatment plans and complete orthopedic care that includes minimally invasive spine surgery, hip and knee replacement, carpal tunnel and rotator cuff repair. Orthopedic care is also available in Appleton City, Bolivar and Osceola.
CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center accepts most major insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment in El Dorado Springs, call the CMH El Dorado Springs Medical Center at (417) 876-2118.
