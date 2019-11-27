Acquisition manager Mary Ritter makes an appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Woods Supermarket, Stockton, offering year-end renewal deals, subscription discounts, gift cards and perks to new subscribers in Stockton.
Ritter makes regular in-person sales appearances for all Phillips Media Group publications at local retail locations to interact with community members and promote local newspaper growth.
