As cold temps have visited Cedar County and the surrounding area over the last couple of weeks, annual black walnut harvesters have seen an increase of the annual crop on the ground, ready to be collected and turned into dollars.
Outdoor enthusiasts, hobbyists and dedicated black walnut harvesters alike still have plenty of time and opportunity to get outdoors, enjoy the coming fall and simultaneously cash in on one of the region's favorite seasonal bounties.
Hammons Products Co., Stockton, the closest local buyer and longtime family-owned business, has extended its regular buying season based partially on the delayed annual harvest and is paying an all-time high price of $16 per one hundred pounds for the wild-grown local nut.
For additional information on the annual black walnut harvest, hulling station locations or general inquiries, contact Hammons Products Co. by visiting www.black-walnuts.com or by calling 276-5181.
