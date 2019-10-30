Buyers paying top dollar through Nov. 11
The annual black walnut harvest has been going on across the Midwest since the beginning of Oct. However, the pace for the first three weeks was slow, as most nuts stayed on the trees. With recent high winds and cooler air, the wild black walnuts have fallen and local people have “money on the ground” – literally.
Hammons Products Company, Stockton, announced its network of hullers will continue buying through Nov. 11, and are paying the highest price ever: $16 per 100 pounds (after hulling) to individuals or groups who bring freshly-fallen black walnuts to one of about 220 hulling sites in 13 states. There is no minimum amount – hullers will take nuts in one bucket, three sacks, or a trailer load.
“The crop looks to be better in states east of the Mississippi, particularly Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio,” Brian Hammons, president of Hammons Products, said. “While some trees in southern Missouri don’t have as many nuts this year, we’re seeing more in several spots. We hope and pray that the weather cooperates so folks can get them in. There’s still time through the next two weeks, and a lot of people who love the bold, natural flavor of black walnuts are counting on the harvest coming in.”
Hammons added, “The Midwest is the only place in the world where black walnuts are collected and sold on a large scale, so it’s something that is very unique and special to these rural communities.”
Harvesters are encouraged to pick up the wild nuts while still green (not black and mushy or dried) and get them to a hulling station 1-2 days after picking them up. This helps ensure the nuts weigh the most with better quality.
To find a hulling station near you, visit www.black-walnuts.com. For up-to-date information on all things black walnuts, follow Hammons Black Walnuts on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HammonsBlackWalnuts/. For recipes, visit https://black-walnuts.com/explore-recipes/.
