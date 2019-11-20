After 15 years in business the Squeeze Inn, known for the squeezeburger, continues to be one of Stockton’s most popular restaurants.
Owner/operator Ruth Noblett carries on the legacy of her late husband Ken, who passed away 10 years ago this month. Their son Gabe has since joined Ruth in making burgers, fries, tacos, sandwiches and more.
“I still miss him,” Ruth said of Ken. “A decade, it’s shocking.
“Probably my faith has carried me on, but also just the desire to give people good food at a fair price.”
Ruth and Ken first met when he was a herpetologist at the Sacramento Zoo in California and she was with him at a major milestone in his life
“I went to work for him when he opened the first Squeeze Inn in May of ’82,” Ruth recalled. “Then in September he was convicted of his drinking and he stopped cold turkey and stopped selling beer. The other people quit and so it was just Ken and me and our friendship grew. We ran it together until Valentine’s Day of ’86.”
They moved from Sacramento to Stockton at the turn of the century and started the Squeeze Inn on the square. The May 4, 2003 tornado leveled the restaurant, but several months later they reopened on RB Road with a relic from the original Inn.
“Scott Daniels and five of his friends went into the rubble and carried out that five-foot grill,” Ruth said, pointing to the grill in the current Inn’s kitchen. “I don’t know what it weighs, 800, 900 pounds? The fact that they took it out through a broken window, and how they did it, is beyond me. That was the deciding factor for us [to reopen].”
New diners seem to come in every day along with regular customers, and Ruth instructs them to “keep the toothpick in” when eating the signature squeezeburger. Besides the food, the Squeeze Inn is known for its “Said-to-Be Museum,” a collection of trinkets and souvenirs Ken collected during his days as an actor and stuntman in Hollywood.
Ruth said Gabe is quieter than his father, but does have Ken’s work ethic.
“His dad taught him how to clean, so we keep the place very clean,” Ruth said. “The odd thing is Gabe didn’t learn to cook until after his dad died. After one weekend at MSU, he told me he wanted to learn how to cook, so I taught him how to cook.”
Ruth said her favorite things about living in Stockton include the lake, the small-town atmosphere and the personal connections she makes with other people.
“Having moved here from a big city, where people don’t look at you, I love that people acknowledge other people here,” Ruth said. “I think the friendliness is probably the main thing.”
