With the tragic passing of a Stockton youth, community members gathered at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Stockton High School baseball field to share in a remembrance service for classmate, local athlete and avid outdoorsman, Logan Baker.
Leading off with a prayer and memories of the young Stockton native, Rod Barnes spoke of the need for positivity, strong faith and remembering “the light young Logan brought to all who knew him.”
Stockton resident and longtime Mighty Mites coach John Baxter shared several of his fondest memories as Baker’s youth football coach, noting Baker’s spirit and dedication, no matter what circumstances were facing the young man.
“Logan came to me as a coach and let me know he wanted to play tackle,” Baxer said. “Not too many kids would do that. We truly needed a strong center on our offensive line. Even though he was disappointed, he understood and played the [center] position with heart. That just speaks to what kind of kid he was. And, like I have told my own kids, even though he may not be with us today, he’ll always be on our team.”
Stockton Middle School principal Robert Bolte was present at the service and shared his thoughts and a few memories of young Baker, as well.
“Logan [Baker] was a student in my building for a couple of years and I got to know him well,” Bolte said. “No matter what was facing him or what he was going through, Logan was always smiling and had a story for you. There are not enough words to describe how truly missed he is.”
Though an incredibly windy day, the blustery conditions subsided just long enough for all in attendance to light a candle as a way of showing Logan’s light remains in the community, even though he is no longer with his friends, classmates, teammates and family.
Throughout the event, memories were shared, hugs and kind words were plentiful, a custom-made board was on hand covered with pictures of Baker participating in his favorite activities and a memorial book was available for all in attendance to sign and write a brief message or share a favorite story with Baker’s extended family.
